Resource fair to be held at Farragut Elementary School

ST. LOUIS — A resource fair in The Ville neighborhood on Friday hopes to help families get one step closer to prosperity.

State Representative Kimberly-Ann Collins organized the fair that will take place from 5 p.m until 7 p.m Friday, July 23 in the parking lot of Farragut Elementary.

“Every time there's a shooting or a crime in our neighborhood or even across the city residents ask where the resources are,” Collins said. “Here are the resources, all residents have to do is come off their porches, come out their houses and grab and obtain these free resources.”

There will be job opportunities, support for families and food and fun.

“The whole entire schoolyard will be filled with employers and resources,” Collins said. “Tables with tons of pounds of food.”

She grew up in the neighborhood and still lives in the area. She will be accompanied by Mayor Tishaura Jones and other leaders on hand, working towards a better tomorrow.

Neighbors like Terry Jones back the homegrown leader.

“She's been outstanding in terms of her energy, enthusiasms and relentlessness of trying to make something happen,” Jones said.

He's hoping she can bring stability... Opportunity... And prosperity to his neighborhood of 65 years.

“I see job opportunity like a slogan,” Jones said. I'm here hoping but I'm waiting to see what real outcomes we achieve from our efforts.”

