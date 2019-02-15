ST. LOUIS — If you feel like the snow in St. Louis conveniently waits until the weekend to fall then you're not alone.

Local restaurants are feeling the effects of mother nature doubling down on their busiest days of the week.

"Weekends for most restaurants is their peak times so 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday you got five hours on Friday and five hours on Saturday to make all of you money," said Frank Papa.

Frank Papa and his wife Diana are the owners of the Italian Brentwood eatery, Frank Papa's.

While Valentine's Day had their business booming, trays moving, and tables filled, the impending weekend snow has them dreading the forecast.

"Shhh, that's my reaction."

Frank said mother nature has been especially hard on restaurants this winter.

Since it seems as though she wants every weekend to be a winter wonderland.

"You can't make it back, once it's gone, it's gone. There is no get-backs on those you only get as many days as you have to make what you need to make every month."

Frank said unlike many other businesses, restaurants are for pleasure so when MoDOT said stay home, no matter how good the food is most people won't risk it.

But for others, just hearing this — "Filet Montecarlo, 8-ounce grilled fillet with a portobello brandy cream sauce," — is enough to find a way.

"We could walk here if we had snow boots."

its something he's banking on to help his business weather this weather.

"You just gotta cross your fingers and hope they still come in."

Frank said the silver lining is that when it snows people who live nearby are more likely to local small businesses since they don't have to travel far.

That, he said, goes a long way in supporting small businesses.