Restaurants begin to reopen in St. Louis

Restaurants and bars will only be allowed to have 25% of their capacity in the building at a time

ST. LOUIS — Charlie Gitto's On The Hill opened its doors to diners for the first time in more than two months Monday. All of their employees are wearing masks and gloves. Customers, on the other hand, are encouraged to wear masks, but it's not required.

"It's a little bit different system than what we're used to, but you know a little trial and error is all it takes," said Charlie Gitto's General Manager Anthony Gitto.

Like most places on The Hill, Gitto is trying to get customers back into his building.

"We had some great help with some carpenters that came in and they custom built these Plexiglas stands between some of the tables and all the rooms that we have," added Gitto.

While all restaurants in the city can be open, they're only allowed to have 25% of total occupancy in the building at a time.

"We are strongly encouraging reservations right now so we can do our best to try and stick to that 25% occupancy," added Gitto.

Meanwhile at Caleco's Bar and Grill downtown, a few dozen people bellied up to the bar, eating lunch inside for the first time in months.

"You have two choices in life, you can live scared or you can live your life, and I'm not afraid but at the same time I don't want to catch anything or my staff to catch anything or any of our guests to catch anything. I do want to live though," said General Manager Jim Costello.

Whether your'e downtown or on The Hill one thing is for sure, things will look different for some time to come.

"We're looking forward to having everybody here, and with the new normal we're ready to treat everybody like family again," said Gitto.