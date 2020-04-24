Retired St. Louis priest dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Rev. Robert Menner lived at the Regina Cleri retirement community, where there are 21 positive cases of the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — A retired priest within the Archdiocese of St. Louis has died.

Reverend Robert Menner died Friday after testing positive for COVID-19. He had pre-existing health complications, the diocese said in a press release.

He lived at the Regina Cleri retirement community, where there are 21 positive cases of the coronavirus, the release said.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis and leadership at Regina Cleri said they are working with St. Louis County health officials to ensure they are following all appropriate protocols.

Menner was a St. Louis native, who served 49 years in active ministry with the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

He worked in pastoral capacities at the following parishes: Our Lady of Mercy in Hazelwood, Immaculate Conception in Arnold, Assumption in O’Fallon, Missouri, St. Pius V. in St. Louis, St. Joseph Parish in Manchester and St. Charles Borromeo in St. Charles.

The diocese said Menner also spent 28 years in the archdiocese’s Latin America Apostolate, including several stints as a missionary in Bolivia.

Menner was Director of the Propagation of the Faith for the Archdiocese of St. Louis, with residence at Regina Cleri Residence for Retired Priests, from 2016-2017 and retired at Regina Cleri in 2017. Menner also studied at the Vatican II Institute in Melo Park, Calif. in 1992-1993.

Memorial arrangements for Fr. Menner will be announced in the coming days.