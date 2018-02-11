ST. LOUIS – A beloved retired St. Louis police officer will be laid to rest Friday.

Ralph Harper was shot and killed Monday morning near Tower Grove Park. He was parking outside his great nephew's home to watch the nephew's two young children, the great nephew confirmed with 5 On Your Side. Harper's wife was inside the home watching the children when he pulled up and parked outside, which is when the gunman approached Harper.

Two teens were taken into custody in connection to Harper’s murder.

A confrontation took place in the street and gunfire was exchanged, Chief Hayden said.

Harper served 33 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. His last assignment was in the juvenile division and he retired 10 years ago.

In a press conference on Monday, St. Louis Metropolitan police chief John Hayden fought back tears talking about Harper.

"It hits very close to home because I knew this sergeant personally, and we all are mourning together," Chief Hayden said.

Harper came from a police family. He was one of four law enforcement members in his family and all of them served with St. Louis police. They had more than 200 years of police service in the family.

"He was a very good person, very wonderful personality, very warm and compassionate person," Chief Hayden said while talking about Harper.

The visitation for Harper was held on Thursday at Kutis Funeral Home.

His funeral will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. at Saint Wenceslaus Catholic Church, located at 3014 Oregon Avenue.

Immediately following the mass, he will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery at 6901 McKenzie Road.

