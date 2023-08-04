Retired teacher, medical maker celebrate 50 years tied at the heart

“They’re my third family,” said Brown. “I owe them my life.”

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NASHVILLE, Ill — A major medical manufacturer recently rolled out the red carpet for a retired teacher from Nashville, Illinois.

Over the years, Ron Brown, has had nine Medtronic pacemakers.

For decades before retirement, Ron Brown was known by a simple nickname around Nashville High School.

“I was known as a B.O.P., a battery-operated person, by my students,” said Ron Brown.

In 1973, Brown was given a potentially deadly diagnosis.

“I was approaching what’s called Stokes Adam’s Syndrome,” said Brown. “If I hadn’t received some help I would be deceased in one year.”

A pacemaker was prescribed to fix the problem, but during the early 70’s Brown says little was known about the technology.

“Very few if anybody around here knew anything about pacers,” said Brown.

In an effort to use his experience as a teaching tool Brown reached out to the maker Medtronic.

“Being a bio-teacher I begged them for any models that they could send me because I gave talks to my kids and civic groups,” said Brown.

Medtronic CEO Earl Bakken was happy to help.

“Earl asked the recipients of our devices what are you going to do with the extra energy, the extra life you get, and how are you going to give it back,” said Dr. Ron Kowal, General Manager of Medtronic’s Cardiac Pacing Therapies.

“When I think of all of the marriages, births of kids, great grandkids, confirmation, graduation, it goes probably over 100 or more I wouldn’t be there for if it wasn’t for them,” said Brown.

Every year those letters are read to the Medtronic employees at the annual Christmas party.

“They’re my third family,” said Brown. “I owe them my life.”

After 50 years, and nine pacemakers, Medtronic rolled out the red carpet for a man that is a living embodiment of their mission.

“Ron embodies that in so many ways by helping people understand that life isn’t over when you get a medical diagnosis that is unfavorable,” said Kowal.

“This December, I’ll write another letter about what’s happened, and I’ll probably include something about this,” said Brown.

With Brown well into his 80s, plans have already been made to display all 9-pacemakers he's had over the years at the Bakken Museum in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to continue teaching future generations about heart health.