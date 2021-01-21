Reward offered for information in murder of Belleville gas station employee

Cimperman was shot and killed during an attempted robbery on Jan. 15 while working at a gas station in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — An additional reward is being offered for the arrest of the person responsible for the homicide of Douglas W. Cimperman.

Cimperman was shot and killed during an attempted robbery on Jan. 15 while working at the ZX gas station on Carlyle Avenue in Belleville.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 and an additional $10,000 reward is being offered by Midwest Petroleum Company.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis released surveillance video in connection to the homicide earlier this week.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows the suspect run up on Cimperman with a gun and then shows the suspect run into the store and go behind the counter where the cash register is.

The suspect ran away from the gas station after shooting Cimperman, investigators said. The suspect is still wanted by police.

Detectives are encouraging residents in the area to check home surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity between 8 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 16.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-355-9793 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.