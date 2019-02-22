ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The reward has been increased for information related to the shooting of a McCluer South-Berkeley High School football coach.

Todd Shelton was shot on Feb. 17 while driving home on Airport Road. His car continued to travel until it came to a stop after hitting a utility pole. He was transported to a hospital where he’s listed in critical condition. His fiancée was also in the car, she was injured due to the accident.

CrimeStoppers announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for medical costs.