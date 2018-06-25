ST. LOUIS — For the first time in several years, the daily transit schedule of Metro throughout the city and county will undergo a change.

Beginning Monday, over one dozen bus routes will see both weekday and weekend schedule adjustments, ranging from on-time performances to improving times for MetroLink connections. Due to the high number of changes, Metro advised theirs to overlook the new schedules, as seen below, to better plan their trips in the coming days.

The full list of schedule changes are below, per Metro:

#2 Red : Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections.

: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections. #10 Gravois-Lindell : Weekend schedule adjustments between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to improve on-time performance

: Weekend schedule adjustments between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to improve on-time performance #17 Oakville : Weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections.

: Weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections. #21 Watson Road : Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections

: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections #33 Dorsett-Lackland : Weekday and Saturday schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections

: Weekday and Saturday schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections #34 Earth City : Weekday schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections

: Weekday schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections #35 Rock Road : Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections

: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections #41 Lee : Route adjustment; service will be returned to Carr Avenue between 18th and 14th Streets; route will no longer serve 18th Street between Carr and Cole Avenue and will no longer service Cole Avenue between 18th and 14th Streets

: Route adjustment; service will be returned to Carr Avenue between 18th and 14th Streets; route will no longer serve 18th Street between Carr and Cole Avenue and will no longer service Cole Avenue between 18th and 14th Streets #46 Tesson Ferry : Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections

: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections #48 South Lindbergh : Schedule adjustment to weekday 7:14 a.m. trip to improve on-time performance

: Schedule adjustment to weekday 7:14 a.m. trip to improve on-time performance #61 Chambers Road : Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections

: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections #64 Lucas-Hunt : Weekday and Saturday schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections

: Weekday and Saturday schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections #66 Clayton-Airport : Weekday schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections

: Weekday schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections #73 Carondelet : Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections

: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections #91 Olive : Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections

: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections #94 Page: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections

The following MetroLink stations will be affected, per Metro:

5th & Missouri Station

8th & Pine Station

Belleville Station

Brentwood I-64 Station

Central West End Station

Civic Center Station

Clayton Station

College Station

Convention Center Station

Delmar Loop Station

East Riverfront Station

Emerson Park Station

Fairview Heights Station

Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station

Forsyth Station

Grand Station

JJK Center Station

Laclede's Landing Station

Lambert Airport Terminal # 1

Lambert Airport Terminal # 2

Maplewood-Manchester Station

Memorial Hospital Station

North Hanley Station

Richmond Heights Station

Rock Road Station

Shiloh-Scott Station

Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Station

Skinker Station

Stadium Station

Sunnen Station

Swansea Station

University City-Big Bend Station

UMSL North Station

UMSL South Station

Union Station

Washington Park Station

Wellston Station

Riders who may experience difficulty or request further assistance should contact Metro Customer Service at (314) 982-1406 or (618) 271-7879. They take calls from 7 a.m. through 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

