ST. LOUIS — For the first time in several years, the daily transit schedule of Metro throughout the city and county will undergo a change.
Beginning Monday, over one dozen bus routes will see both weekday and weekend schedule adjustments, ranging from on-time performances to improving times for MetroLink connections. Due to the high number of changes, Metro advised theirs to overlook the new schedules, as seen below, to better plan their trips in the coming days.
The full list of schedule changes are below, per Metro:
- #2 Red: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections.
- #10 Gravois-Lindell: Weekend schedule adjustments between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to improve on-time performance
- #17 Oakville: Weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections.
- #21 Watson Road: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections
- #33 Dorsett-Lackland: Weekday and Saturday schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections
- #34 Earth City: Weekday schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections
- #35 Rock Road: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections
- #41 Lee: Route adjustment; service will be returned to Carr Avenue between 18th and 14th Streets; route will no longer serve 18th Street between Carr and Cole Avenue and will no longer service Cole Avenue between 18th and 14th Streets
- #46 Tesson Ferry: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections
- #48 South Lindbergh: Schedule adjustment to weekday 7:14 a.m. trip to improve on-time performance
- #61 Chambers Road: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections
- #64 Lucas-Hunt: Weekday and Saturday schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections
- #66 Clayton-Airport: Weekday schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections
- #73 Carondelet: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections
- #91 Olive: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections
- #94 Page: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections
The following MetroLink stations will be affected, per Metro:
- 5th & Missouri Station
- 8th & Pine Station
- Belleville Station
- Brentwood I-64 Station
- Central West End Station
- Civic Center Station
- Clayton Station
- College Station
- Convention Center Station
- Delmar Loop Station
- East Riverfront Station
- Emerson Park Station
- Fairview Heights Station
- Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station
- Forsyth Station
- Grand Station
- JJK Center Station
- Laclede's Landing Station
- Lambert Airport Terminal # 1
- Lambert Airport Terminal # 2
- Maplewood-Manchester Station
- Memorial Hospital Station
- North Hanley Station
- Richmond Heights Station
- Rock Road Station
- Shiloh-Scott Station
- Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Station
- Skinker Station
- Stadium Station
- Sunnen Station
- Swansea Station
- University City-Big Bend Station
- UMSL North Station
- UMSL South Station
- Union Station
- Washington Park Station
- Wellston Station
Riders who may experience difficulty or request further assistance should contact Metro Customer Service at (314) 982-1406 or (618) 271-7879. They take calls from 7 a.m. through 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.