Rise Up For Heroes | Kimberly Wyatt

5 On Your Side is saluting men and women performing critical jobs during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Throughout the month of March, we've been saluting men and women who make St. Louis great because of the work they do.

On March 30, the Today in St. Louis crew gave a shout-out to Kimberly Wyatt. She's an administrator at Ballwin Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. It's a nursing home in Wildwood.

During the pandemic, a lot has been asked of Wyatt and other workers at nursing homes.

At the start of COVID-19, patients were unable to see their families. Wyatt's employer said she provided love and security for her residents during that difficult period. She even sacrificed time away from her own family to make sure people at Ballwin Ridge were cared for.