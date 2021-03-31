Rise Up For Heroes | Bonnie Talor

5 On Your Side is saluting men and women performing critical jobs during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Throughout the month of March, we've been saluting men and women who make St. Louis great because of the work they do.

On March 31, the Today in St. Louis crew gave a shout-out to Bonnie Talor. She's the activities director at Oakwood Estates Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Normandy.

Talor has worked in the care industry for 17 years. Most of her career has been at Oakwood.

During the pandemic, a lot has been asked of Talor and other workers at nursing homes.

Her employer said she's been a ray of sunshine through it all! She's offered cheer and a listening ear to those who feared the unknown during the initial onset of the pandemic.

"Bonnie has it covered to ensure her residents have many opportunities to learn, be stimulated, have fun and feel the love of their community."