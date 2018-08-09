CAHOKIA, Ill. — Heavy rain over the weekend created major issues for hundreds of people in the Metro East.

Thousands in Cahokia were trapped inside their homes due to flooding.

"It's just looks bad. it just looks disgusting basically," Andrea Scrna said. "It's blocked off, so you can't leave out the subdivision. So basically, these people on this side are trapped."

Before the flooding started, some people like Ronald Fincher were able to leave their homes, but others took drastic measures to get away.

People used boats to paddle through the water. Other neighbors took a risk and drove through the rising waters.

"There's a couple of cars that are completely flooded in." Janine Lorwood said. "It's frustrating. None of these poor people can get out."

For hours Saturday, Scrna worked tirelessly to pump water from her parent's house.

"We tend to get more water down here than any other parts around here." she said. "It's molding already so it's not very fun to have to clean this up."

She told 5 On Your Side it's not the first time her home has flooded after torrential downpours.

"We've been flooded about a couple of times and we haven't had any of the roads fixed or anything to try to help out the flooding situation," Scrna said.

Her neighbor Fincher hopes that after the heavy rain on Saturday city officials will fix the drains in his neighborhood.

"It's very frustrating, but I don't know what else we can do at this point," he said.

Over the weekend, neighbors surveyed the damage after the rain and started to clean-up the mess left over due to the downpours.

