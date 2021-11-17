Another local school district hosting a vaccine clinic for its youngest students

More than 400 Ritenour students will roll up their sleeves to get a COVID-19 vaccine

ST. LOUIS — Now that the CDC has given the green light for children ages 5-11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a few school districts in the St. Louis metro are offering clinics for its students.

Wednesday afternoon, the Ritenour School District is partnering with SSM Health to provide COVID-19 vaccines. The district said the clinic taking place at the middle school is full, about 450 doses will be administered. Families had to preregister to get a shot.

In addition to vaccinating elementary students, the clinic is providing adults the opportunity to get first, second and booster doses.