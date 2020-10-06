Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are back open

Currently, only the one-hour St. Louis Riverfront Cruise is being offered and the Riverboats said it will resume other tours once it's deemed safe

ST. LOUIS — For the first time in months, riverboats are rolling down the Mississippi River once again.

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are running again under new safety precautions.

The popular St. Louis attraction had been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, only the one-hour St. Louis Riverfront Cruise is being offered and the Riverboats said it will resume other tours once it's deemed safe. Tour capacity is significantly reduced.

The Paddlewheel Cafe is also open, with tableside service and a limited food and drink menu.

“The safety of our visitors and employees remains our number one priority,” said Director of Operations Robert Hopkins. “We have been eager to get back to telling the stories of St. Louis and the Mississippi River, and we are committed to providing our guests a responsible and safe cruise experience.”

Several health and safety measures are in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Visitors ages 9 and up must wear face masks, with exceptions for those with pre-existing health conditions or other exemptions. If visitors are sick or experiencing possible coronavirus symptoms, they are asked to stay home.

Layouts have been rearranged to ensure a distance of 6 feet between groups, and plexiglass barriers have been placed at point-of-sale areas. Hand sanitizing stations and social distancing signage have also been installed, and public and employee spaces will be cleaned hourly.

Employees must wear gloves wear appropriate, as well as face coverings, and their temperatures will be taken before each shift. They are required to stay home if they don't feel well and immediately tell a manager if they or a coworker begin exhibiting symptoms while on the property.

Patrons are strongly encouraged to order tickets in advance from the Gateway Arch's website or by calling 877-982-1410. If they buy tickets at the dock ticket counter, cashless transactions are recommended.