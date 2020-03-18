ST. LOUIS — Multiple Riverfront Times staffers were furloughed Wednesday and it's unclear when the newspaper will print again, its editor in chief said.

Doyle Murphy said five editorial staffers and others in sales were furloughed, but that he and a web editor will continue to publish content to the alternative weekly's website. A paper was published this week, but that's the last one for now.

Reporter Danny Wicentowski said in a social media message that employees weren't given notice by management, and that he couldn't log in to his company email Wednesday.

Murphy said the Riverfront Times suffered quickly as restaurants and bars were forced to move to curb service and deliveries because of the coronavirus pandemic. It depends not only on advertising from those businesses, but is also distributed inside them.

"The landscape is just bleak," Murphy said.

He said the newspaper hopes to pick up normal operations in the future. "It's a narrow path forward but I think that we can still make it," Murphy said. "The hardest part is obviously all these people. These are some of the best working journalists in St. Louis right now."

Officials with owner Euclid Media Group, of Cleveland, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Click here for the full story.

More Local News