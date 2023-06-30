Village of Riverview mayor does first interview since police exodus

The mayor said seven out of 10 officers, including the interim chief, have resigned.

RIVERVIEW, Mo. — The majority of the Riverview Police Department in North County walked off the job. Now at least two other agencies are stepping in to help the Village of Riverview.

In his first interview since the mass resignation, the Village of Riverview Mayor Mike Cornell sat down with 5 On Your Side's I-Team reporter Paula Vasan to explain why he believes it all stems from corruption.

For months, he said he's been begging local and state officials to investigate. Cornell showed us a series of documents as proof, explaining the mass resignation of the police department was a long time coming.

"What I've done, I raise the standard of accountability and I try to apply the rule of law and a code of ethics. And by raising our standard, people resign. Oh, people resign from their positions,” said Cornell.

The mayor said seven out of 10 officers, including the interim chief, have resigned. Officers have complained about pay cuts, but Cornell said the problems were much worse than that.

He told us a few months ago, someone came to him with alarming allegations, saying weapons and vehicles had been stolen by officers and financial records were destroyed.

"It was a whistleblower inside of the village police department, and I commend him for what he did. It takes a lot of courage to do that. And I believe he wanted change when I spoke with him and he had tears in his eyes,” said Cornell.

Now, with only two full-time police officers and one backup left in the department, Bellefontaine Neighbors and St. Louis County police will be helping out. The mayor said they could be hiring two new officers as soon as next week.

We reached out to the Riverview Police Department for perspectives from the remaining officers, but have not heard back by our deadline. The Mayor told us the mass exodus, while challenging, is a sign that this area must rebuild.

"Our community must move forward. I do believe that this community has been broken, has been abandoned for so many years,” said Cornell.