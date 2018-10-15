ST. LOUIS — Imagine roaches crawling all over your kitchen while you're trying to use the stove. It happened to one St. Louis woman who said her landlord isn't helping.

Ruby Williams is the property manager at Jackson Park she said they were aware of the issue and they even sent out an exterminator, but the tenant said that never fixed the problem.

Tabitha Goodson said it’s a creepy crawling mess inside of her apartment.

"I can’t cook this morning I'm trying to boil some eggs," Goodson said.

Cell phone video of her home showed insects crawling all over her Jackson Park senior apartment and she said the bugs aren’t the only problem.

"I'm dealing with rats, I'm dealing with roaches, they need to fix it. They're all in our bed they everywhere, you can’t eat in there you can’t bring no food, you can’t do nothing in there," Goodson said.

And she said due to the nasty rodents and bugs, it’s caused she and her family to become sick. She said the problem started a few weeks after she moved in.

"My daughter is sick she scratches her body up. We came to this complex from being homeless on the streets, so I had to take what I can get," Goodson said.

But she had no idea they would be forced to live with uninvited guests. Property managers said they tried to help but there was nothing else they could do. Now Goodson said she's begging for them to help resolve the problem.

"I want to be replaced, me and my daughter. Even if they fix it, she's still not comfortable with laying there because she's sick from it," Goodson said.

© 2018 KSDK