COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation is working to remove debris from recent flooding.

IDOT officials will also inspect some of the closed roads to see if they can be reopened in the next couple days.

Some roads in Chester, Mozier, Alton, Calhoun County and Grafton are still closed.

Click here for a full list of road closures in Illinois.

RELATED: New Athens campsite covered by Kaskaskia River

RELATED: Keeping watch over the levees