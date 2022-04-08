Road safety changes could be coming to Chippewa Street near Ted Drewes

A mayor's spokesman said the city's Board of Public Service is also now "exploring road signs and measures" in the area.

ST. LOUIS — On a clear, summer night, a steady stream of folks flocked to St. Louis favorite: Ted Drewes.

When some scooped up their good treats, on their minds was also a bad incident that happened outside the popular custard stand,

"I can't imagine. There's no words," said Beth Johnson, who was visiting St. Louis with her family.

Police say 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai was struck by a hit-and-run driver and killed nearly a week ago.

"It's awful. It shouldn't happen," said Ted Drewes customer Mabel Dadman.

Investigators say shortly after eight last Friday night Nikolai left the parking lot at Enterprise Bank and tried to cross Chippewa Street when someone in a gray F-150 heading west hit him.

Police believe the truck model ranges from 2004 to 2008.

The Christian Brothers College senior was thrown into the path of a second car and struck again.

Police say that driver stopped.

However, the pickup driver left the scene.

"I would just hope that somebody would be able to stop and just check on him," added Beth Johnson, a mother of two.

"It's just shocking to me," said St. Louisan Jess Meyer.

Police said as a result of hitting Nikolai, the gray pickup has damage to the driver's side and the headlight is broken on the driver's side.

St. Louis police have since increased its traffic enforcement along Chippewa.

A mayor's spokesman said the city's Board of Public Service is also now "exploring road signs and measures" in hopes of keeping an eye on drivers and keeping the street safe for people.

"Maybe we can put in like another stoplight on the street or maybe try to make it a little wider," said Jess Meyer.

"Speed bumps or something?" said another Ted Drewes customer.

"I think anything they can do, can help," said tourist Mabel Dadman, who also stopped by Ted Drewes on Thursday.

5 On Your Side will let you know when the city makes a decision on the possible, new safety measures.