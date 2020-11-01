JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Several roads in Jefferson County are closed after storms rolled through Friday night causing water to cover roadways.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted a list of closed roads on Facebook, urging the public to avoid them.
As of 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, here are the roads that are closed:
De Soto:
- N. Main at Mahn Ave
- Frederica at N. Clarke
Unincorporated Jefferson County:
- Dry Fork at Hwy. T
- Tom Frost near Calvey Hills
- Cedar Hollow Rd (Nearest address 13000 block of Cedar Hollow Rd.-closest to Merrell Horse River Access)
- Ficken Rd near Skull Bones Rd
- Pillen Rd (Nearest address 10000 block of Pillen Rd)
- Boyce Ln at the Slab River Access
- Calico Creek at Hwy. H
- Calico Creek between Old Hwy. H at Nickelson Rd
