JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Several roads in Jefferson County are closed after storms rolled through Friday night causing water to cover roadways.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted a list of closed roads on Facebook, urging the public to avoid them.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, here are the roads that are closed:

De Soto:

  • N. Main at Mahn Ave
  • Frederica at N. Clarke

Unincorporated Jefferson County:

  • Dry Fork at Hwy. T
  • Tom Frost near Calvey Hills
  • Cedar Hollow Rd (Nearest address 13000 block of Cedar Hollow Rd.-closest to Merrell Horse River Access)
  • Ficken Rd near Skull Bones Rd
  • Pillen Rd (Nearest address 10000 block of Pillen Rd)
  • Boyce Ln at the Slab River Access
  • Calico Creek at Hwy. H
  • Calico Creek between Old Hwy. H at Nickelson Rd

For updates on roads in Jefferson County, click here. 

