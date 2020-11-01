JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Several roads in Jefferson County are closed after storms rolled through Friday night causing water to cover roadways.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted a list of closed roads on Facebook, urging the public to avoid them.

RELATED: Heavy rain comes to an end, but flooding remains an issue

As of 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, here are the roads that are closed:

De Soto:

N. Main at Mahn Ave

Frederica at N. Clarke

Unincorporated Jefferson County:

Dry Fork at Hwy. T

Tom Frost near Calvey Hills

Cedar Hollow Rd (Nearest address 13000 block of Cedar Hollow Rd.-closest to Merrell Horse River Access)

Ficken Rd near Skull Bones Rd

Pillen Rd (Nearest address 10000 block of Pillen Rd)

Boyce Ln at the Slab River Access

Calico Creek at Hwy. H

Calico Creek between Old Hwy. H at Nickelson Rd

For updates on roads in Jefferson County, click here.

RELATED: 'We lost 14 cars to flooding' | Fenton owners sandbag their businesses as creek continuously overflows

RELATED: Rockwood School District taking measures to prevent future flash flood damage

MORE LOCAL NEWS