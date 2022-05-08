Rock Hill residents concerned after creek retaining wall collapses

Some residents have been impacted by flooding three times in the last two weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, Mo. — Several Rock Hill residents are pleading with the city and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District to fix a retaining wall that was taken out by a large amount of rain the city saw over the last two weeks.

They're concerned it's going to keep happening or maybe even get worse with more rain on the way.

“I looked out my window and I could see the waves crashing over the wall it was huge and then it slowly just crept up to my house and at some point, the whole thing just cracked and fell in,” resident Jamie Lohr said.

Lohr and several other neighbors on Des Peres Avenue are fed up with the constant flooding and problems washing up from Warson Woods Creek over the last two weeks.

“I don't know what the solution is. How long is this going to keep happening? It doesn't feel good,” Lohr said

Some of the neighbors have been hit three times in the last two weeks.

“It happened all over again," resident Julia Lohmeyer said. "It was just so fast. The water came flooding in. It was coming again from the front and the back at the same time and the same thing Thursday morning. We came out Thursday morning to help all of our neighbors look at their damage and found this concrete retaining wall had collapsed into the creek.”

Lohmeyer said the water took a little more each time.

“All of that debris got washed into the creek; a couch, a dumpster, chairs, lots of toys, bookcases, my neighbors shed full of lawnmowers and stuff,” Lohmeyer said.

So they took their concerns to Rock Hill City Hall and MSD.

“I'm glad the neighbors are all being proactive and contacting people,” Lohr said.

Friday, MSD looked at the wall -- or gabion basket as they call it -- and said they did not install it but they are responsible for the maintenance and will be sending out an engineer next week to assess the damage.

“We need the sewers cleaned up so that the rainfall has somewhere to go. We need the concrete retaining wall cleaned up. I'm sure there's debris in the creek. I don't even know where it is but it's got to be clogging it up,” Lohmeyer said.