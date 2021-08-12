Police, district investigating after police officer upset school bus driver over masks

The officer was from a department outside the area and was the parent of one of the students on the bus.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A bus driver said a police officer got onto her school bus Friday morning and threatened her for requiring children to wear masks while on their way to class. The police officer's department shared a different picture of the incident.

It happened on board a Rockwood School District bus with children from LaSalle Springs Middle School in Wildwood. District officials confirmed with 5 On Your Side they are investigating what happened.

Editor's note: The video above aired Dec. 8.

We talked with the driver who was shaken up by what she said happened while she was on the job.

She said a man in police uniform with a gun in his holster walked onto the bus and threatened to report her to Attorney General Eric Schmitt for asking children to wear masks.

The bus driver told 5 On Your Side’s Casey Nolen she believes the incident on her bus was caught on camera.

Bob Shockey, chief of the Arnold Police Department, said the officer is with his department. The Arnold Police Department does not serve that area of the Rockwood School District in Wildwood.

Shockey said the officer is a parent of one of the students who was on the bus. He said the officer did not initially step onto the bus, but asked the bus driver for a phone number to lodge a complaint. The officer stepped through the door of the bus when the driver had the phone number for him.

Eureka police were called to the school district headquarters after the incident.

Last month, a Cole County judge ruled local health orders in Missouri are illegal and should be lifted because they violate the state Constitution’s separation of powers clause.

This week, Schmitt sent letters to public school districts and health departments demanding they stop enforcing public health orders, like mask mandates and quarantines. The state attorney general took his actions a step further, asking families to report schools that are violating the ruling – and submit photographic evidence to prove it.

Schmitt and some local school districts – including Rockwood – have been at odds over health orders since he published his letter.

Interim Rockwood Superintendent Tim Ricker disagreed in a letter sent to parents Tuesday.

“Our attorneys continue to advise us that we have legal authority to establish rules and regulations regarding the safety of our students and staff," the letter said.