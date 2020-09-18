Rockwood School District considers allowing games outside of St. Louis County borders, email says

The district would allow “moderate/high-frequency contact sports” to be played in other counties, according to an email obtained by 5 On Your Side

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Rockwood School District is considering plans that would allow its student-athletes to play games outside of St. Louis County, according to an email obtained by 5 On Your Side.

The district would allow “moderate/high-frequency contact sports” to be played in other counties where such games are allowed, according to the email.

“While mindful of county guidelines, Rockwood Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles has asked district activities directors to honor previously scheduled competitions outside St. Louis County and to explore scheduling additional competitions beyond the borders of St. Louis County,” the email said. “In doing so, Dr. Miles is demonstrating his concern for students who may not otherwise have the opportunity to compete in their sports this season.”

The email was sent out Friday, according to the source. 5 On Your Side has contacted the district's communications director for comment. He said the district is working on a response.

St. Louis County health orders currently allow “low-frequency” contact sports and activities, including cross country, tennis and marching band. Those students may participate in practices and competitions in the area.

However, for older teens, the county is still restricting the play of “moderate” and “high-frequency” contact sports, including football, soccer and softball. Those teams may practice but are not allowed to participate in games within St. Louis county borders.

The county’s youth sports restrictions have generated controversy on both sides of the issue. Some have protested outside of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s home, demanding the county lift the restrictions.

Rockwood would be the first public school district in the county to make such a move. Already, though, a St. Louis County private school's softball team traveled to St. Charles to play a game this week.