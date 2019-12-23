ROLLA, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a toddler died in Rolla, Missouri.

At 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Rolla police, firefighters and Phelps Health EMS crews responded to a home on Forum Drive. The call came in for a report of an unresponsive child.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-month-old girl who wasn’t responding and wasn’t breathing. Officers and emergency responders gave the child CPR until she was transferred to doctors at the Phelps Health Emergency Department.

She was later pronounced dead.

The Rolla Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigations Unit and the Phelps County Coroner’s Office have started investigating the child’s death.

At this time, police have not called this a criminal matter. It is standard for police to investigate the death of a child until the manner or cause of death is determined.

An autopsy will be performed.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Adam Meyer with Rolla Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigations Unit at 573-308-1213. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Rolla Police Department’s Confidential Tip Line at 573-364-0111.

