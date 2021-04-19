Investigators think roofing crew using blowtorch caused fire at St. Louis hair salon

A firefighter being treated for smoke inhalation was the only one injured in the fire

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter is recovering after inhaling smoke while putting out a fire at a three-story building that's home to a hair salon and several other businesses.

Crews were called to Morgan Ford and Wyoming around 4 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they found flames shooting out of the roof of the building that is home to the Verve Hair Salon.

The fire spread to a nearby building, but everyone got out of both buildings without being injured.

The firefighter being treated for smoke inhalation was the only one injured in the fire.