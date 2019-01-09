Waterloo, Ill. -- The Illinois State Police have released the funeral procession route set for fallen Trooper Nick Hopkins in his hometown of Waterloo on Sunday.

The public has been highly encouraged to line up along the route and show support for the family of Trooper Hopkins.

Here's what you need to know:

Funeral

Waterloo High School, 505 East Bulldog

10 a.m.; doors open to the public at 8 a.m.

Public Parking:

Parking is first-come, first-serve at the southwest corner of the Waterloo High School parking lot

Overflow parking will be at Quernheim Funeral Home at 800 S. Market Street

Once that lot has been filled, more overflow parking will be at the parking lot on the corner of Rogers and East First Street, reachable from East Mill Street.

Shuttle services will be available at the overflow parking lots throughout the funeral and interment services.

Funeral Procession Route

The procession will depart Waterloo High School around noon and end at Waterloo City Cemetery. Intersections along the route will be blocked so the procession can travel safely. American flags will be placed along the route.

Departs Waterloo High School and heads west on E. Bulldog toward South Market Street

Turns right at the 1st cross street onto South Market Street

Heads north on South Market Street toward Hartmann Street

Turns right onto IL-3

Turns right onto South Main Street in Columbia

Heads northwest on South Main Street toward East Jefferson Street

Turns left onto Parkview Drive

Turns left onto IL-3

Turns left on Park Street

Park Street turns left and becomes South Church Street

Turns right onto West 4th Street

Turns left onto Rogers Street

Turns left onto East 1st Street

Turns right into Waterloo City Cemetery on south entrance from East 1st Street

Ends at the cemetery at the corner of Rogers Street and Hamacher Street

