MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — You have probably seen it up close and personal. If you have ever been to any high school sporting event, you have most likely have heard it. Yelling fans lashing out at referees and blaming them if their team isn't winning the game. And while that behavior may be considered passion to some, it's actually turning people away from that profession.

"I like the competition. I like to be in the game," Umpire Jack Fisher said. "I enjoy it. I just enjoy being on the field."

Since 1972, Fischer has been refereeing several sports in the St. Louis metro. He is now 82 and is one of the oldest umpires in the league and continues to do it at the high school level.

"As long as I feel healthy and can keep going and as the long as the doctor keeps telling me it's OK. I'm fine," he said.

During his time out on the field, he's seen it all. From a crowd of roaring fans to angry supporters who are convinced that referees are out to get their team.

"I don't deal with them. I just ignore them," Fischer said.

But while Fischer is OK with the bitter outcries, it's his fellow colleagues who are now suffering.

"We're having a hard time keeping young people and getting young people to come out and do these games. It's a shame," he said.

According to the National Association of Sports Officials, younger referees are quickly hanging up their whistles for good. It is mostly due to insults, abuse and aggressive behavior from fans. Coach behavior has also worn out sports officials.

"It seems like the younger generation don't want to get on the field and get yelled at," James Fetsch with the Greater St. Louis Association of Umpires said.

Former Cardinals baseball player Andy Van-Slyke found the trend is alarming. He said parents and fans need to do more to cool it and protect the game.

"Parents, coaches and players need to raise the level of appreciation," Van-Slyke told 5 On Your Side.

They all said it starts with just sitting back and enjoying the game.

"We're out there to be objective and call them as we see them. We don't care who wins or losses," Fetsch said.

The organization said there is training for umpires on how to manage fans' behavior, but that hasn't helped to boost numbers.

If you would like to be an umpire, click this link.