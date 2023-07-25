Rolla police looking for runaway teen girl

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Rolla police said Maya Waller had run away from her home in Rolla.

ROLLA, Mo. — The Rolla Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl believed to be in the St. Louis area.

Waller is described as 5-foot-5, weighing about 150 pounds. Police said she has hazel eyes and brown hair.

The post did not say when Waller ran away from home, or where she was last seen, but said she is believed to be in the St. Louis area.

In the post, Rolla police said any person who aids a runaway by interfering with custody is subject to serious charges.

Police did not provide a description of Waller's clothing at the time she ran away.

Anyone with information on Waller's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Dillon at 573-308-1213. To remain anonymous, call 573-364-0111.