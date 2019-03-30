O'FALLON, Ill. — Like any normal race, there’s a start, a finish, a water station, and if needed, medical help. But this race is anything but normal.

The sixth annual “The Race Everyone Can Finish Fun Run” was held Saturday at VFW Post 805 in O’Fallon, Illinois.

What makes this race unique is that it only lasts for one block. “It’s a race you can clearly see the finish from the start,” said Race Director Paul Zinck.

The race is at your own pace for a distance of 0.1K.

It’s a fun way to raise money. Over the past 5 years, the Post has raised over $130,000 for the VFW National Home for Children and the VFW post 805 Troop Support Fund.

“There’s a huge need for veterans in the local area that need help paying their bills or paying for medicine,” said Ed Martinez, VFW Post 805.

Armed with hoods and umbrellas, 650 runners competed to cross the finish line.

“I just want to support the veterans and help others,” said 10-year-old Logan O’Dell.

In addition to the race, there was a silent auction and raffle. A total of $17,750 was raised from today’s event.

“What I tell people is that you’re helping people you’ll never know," said Martinez. "But there’s some child that’s going to sleep better because you gave 25 dollars at a race in O’Fallon Illinois, some child is not worried about eating tonight."