Safe Connections launches Crisis Textline for domestic and sexual violence victims

ST. LOUIS — Victims of sexual and domestic violence now have a way to reach help through text.

On Monday, Safe Connections added a Crisis Textline, which means an expert crisis advocate can chat with you via text message.

The text line services operate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday free of charge.

The service number is 314-531-2003, just like the 24-hour helpline.

The purpose of this new service is to provide greater access to services for non-English speakers, English language learners, deaf individuals, youth and for those who are more comfortable and feel safer to text.

You can expect the texts to appear in a regular text format, but unlike normal messaging, the texts will go through a HIPPA compliant web-based platform to protect each person’s privacy.

Whether you call or text, the crisis helpline is available for adults, youth, and people of all genders.

In a previous interview with 5 On Your Side, Chief Executive Officer, Susan Kidder said domestic violence cases have increased due to isolation caused by the pandemic.

“We are very, very, very concerned, I mean, red-alert concerned,” Kidder said.

She’s worried because, under stay-at-home orders, domestic violence survivors have to stay at home with her abusers.

“They have no place to go, and they often don't have that room or place or private place where they can make calls,” Kidder said.

To help Safe Connections continue to provide free services for domestic and sexual violence victims, you can donate by clicking here.