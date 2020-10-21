All proceeds from the ball stay local to support the programs of Safe Connections to prevent and end domestic and sexual violence

ST. LOUIS — Safe Connections will host its annual Lotus Ball virtually this year.

The Lotus Ball is presented by Marc and Marjorie Seldin Philanthropic Fund on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

All proceeds from the ball stay local to support the programs of Safe Connections to prevent and end domestic and sexual violence. The ball will feature survivors’ stories.

For more information on the virtual ball, click here

The nonprofit’s mission is to reduce the impact and incidence of relationship violence and sexual assault through education, crisis intervention, counseling and support services.

Safe Connections 24-Hour Crisis Helpline: 314-531-2003

In 2019, 270 guests raised over $120,000 to support Safe Connections’ work to prevent and end domestic and sexual violence.

Domestic violence cases and called have spike during the coronavirus pandemic.