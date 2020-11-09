Watch live: Is attorney general's Safer Streets Initiative reducing crime in St. Louis?

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is holding a press conference Friday to give an update on the program's progress

ST. LOUIS — There’s been an onslaught of programs aimed at curbing violence in St. Louis – and Friday, perhaps the longest-running among them got a progress report.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the progress his Safer Streets Initiative is making about a year after it launched in three cities across the state: St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield.

The program essentially paired eight prosecutors from his office with federal prosecutors to boost the number of charges – and sentences – criminals get.

Not surprisingly, gun crimes top the list of the 314 charges that have been issued statewide.

And, most of them – 223 – came from St. Louis.

That’s because gun crimes, like a felon in possession of a firearm, are still illegal at the federal level even though the state allows anyone to carry a gun.

“Federal penalties are a lot stiffer too, there are mandatory minimums,” Schmitt noted.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen joined Schmitt for his press conference Friday, but the effort is different from Jensen’s Operation Legend. That program adds federal agents to local police departments to increase the number of search warrants and arrests.

And Cure Violence treats gun violence as a public health issue, in which conflicts get identified and interrupted as well as high-risk individuals are targeted for treatment.

Schmitt said his program is strictly the prosecutorial side of the issue.

“There is serious cooperative work being done that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the country,” he said.

But whether the program is translating into results is debatable.

Crime is down in some categories in the city, but homicides are surging.

Still, Schmitt believes the program is making streets safer.