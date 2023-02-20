19-year-old missing out of St. Louis County

The man was last seen leaving Mercy Hospital South, where he had been involuntarily admitted for being a danger to himself.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County police issued an endangered missing person advisory for a 19-year-old man who was last seen leaving Mercy Hospital South early Monday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 19-year-old Donald Hendrick III was involuntarily admitted to Mercy, located at 10010 Kennerly Road, for being an imminent danger to himself. He was last seen at about 3 a.m. Monday leaving the hospital in a silver sedan in an unknown direction.

Police described Hedrick, who has a history of drug use and mental health issues, as being 5-foot-9 and 139 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing green scrubs.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.