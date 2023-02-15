St. Louis County police searching for teen missing since Tuesday night

Jaylen Green, 17, was last seen leaving a home in Glasgow Village.

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has asked for the public's help in finding a teenager missing out of north St. Louis County.

Police said that 17-year-old Jaylen Greenlee was last seen just after 10 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home in the 200 block of Roderick Drive in Glasgow Village, Missouri.

Police issued an endangered person advisory after reports that the teen made suicidal statements prior to going missing.

Jaylen was described as a Black male that is 6-foot-2 inches and 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is dark in complexion.

He was last seen wearing a white mask, orange hooded sweatshirt and white shoes.

Anyone who has seen Jaylen or has any information regarding his whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-355-1200.