MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new spot for concerts is coming to the St. Louis area this spring.

Live Nation Entertainment announced an exclusive booking deal for the region’s latest concert venue.

Saint Louis Music Park is set to open on May 25 with superstar Kesha and special guest Big Freedia. It’ll also feature world-renowned acts such as, the Struts, Barenaked Ladies, David Gray, Michael Stanley and many more throughout its debut season, a press release said.

The multipurpose outdoor concert venue is part of the Centene Community Ice Center. It's where the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions practice!

“Saint Louis Music Park is a fantastic addition to the portfolio of amazing venues in the region,” said David Gerardi, President of Live Nation St. Louis. “We’re excited to partner with Saint Louis Music Park to continue to bring more world-class musical acts to fans across St. Louis.”

“We’re proud to have Live Nation as our booking partner in the outdoor plaza and amphitheater,” said Maryland Heights Mayor Mike Moeller. “Over the last couple years, we’ve been working together to develop and fund amenities that create a unique and high-quality venue for Live Nation’s concerts, as well as community events like farmer’s markets, local concerts, family movie nights and much more. Our efforts set the Centene Community Ice Center apart from other attractions not only in St. Louis but nationwide.”

As part of the covered outdoor ice arena, Saint Louis Music Park will make the seasonal transition from skating ring to concert venue for the spring and summer seasons.

The venue features covered pavilion seating, a beer garden, an all-weather artificial lawn and a lake providing guests a park-like setting. In addition to the many concerts, the venue will host community events, food and beer festivals, family entertainment and a variety of children’s programming.

“As we worked with the City of Maryland Heights to create a regional ice sports facility, it was apparent that our community needed a weather-protected, outdoor venue that could host concerts, children’s events, arts and crafts fairs, and community programs in an affordable, rightsized environment. Saint Louis Music Park delivers that and more,” shared Patrick Quinn, Chairman of St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation.

There will be job fairs this winter for Saint Louis Music Park. For more information visit www.centenecommunityicecenter.com.

“Spectra is hiring nearly 100 new employees to work at the Centene Community Ice Center in this final phase of our new facility. The open-aired amphitheater reminds the community that we bring more than hockey to Maryland Heights. Working alongside Live Nation has been a thrill and we are looking forward to our first spring season of concerts,” said Lance Rosenberg, General Manager, Centene Community Ice Center.

Other local stories

RELATED: Hall & Oates coming to St. Louis this summer

RELATED: 23-year-old chef named Industry Chef of the Year for Missouri