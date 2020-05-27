Saint Louis Science Center to reopen in June

Several St. Louis attractions plan to reopen in June

ST. LOUIS — Another St. Louis attraction has announced its reopening plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saint Louis Science Center will reopen on June 20. It posted on its website that the science center team has been working closely with local authorities, health officials and the City of St. Louis as it moves forward with reopening.

New safety measures and operating guidelines will include limited occupancy, timed ticket reservations and masks to be required for guests ages 9 and above, as well as all Science Center team members and vendors/contractors.

“The Science Center is looking forward to safely welcoming our community back,” said Todd Bastean, president and CEO of the Science Center. “The team has carefully developed measures to help guests be able to enjoy the Science Center experience, while adhering to guidelines from local authorities, health officials and the City of St. Louis.”

Below is the full list of safety measures and operating guidelines from the science center:

• Occupancy will be limited to the requirements for “larger locations” in the State of Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.

• All members and guests will be required to have a timed ticket reservation. We will encourage online reservations through the website or by phone; limited onsite reservations will be subject to availability.

• Days and hours of operation will be reduced initially to facilitate a smooth and safe transition.

• At the direction of the Department of Health for the City of St. Louis, masks will be required for guests ages 9 and above, as well as all Science Center team members and vendors/contractors. Exceptions apply for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons.

• To maintain social distancing, the Science Center will establish specific one-way walking paths and queuing lines.

More detailed information on the policies and protocols for the Science Center’s reopening will be shared closer to the opening date.

The Saint Louis Zoo announced earlier this month that it will reopen on June 13. Visitors ages 9 and above will be required to wear masks, unless a medical reason prevents it. Guests will be allowed to remove or lower their masks when “practicing good social distancing of 6 feet” or when eating or drinking.

Missouri Botanical Garden will reopen to members on June 9 and to the public on June 16 with new procedures, including limiting capacity.