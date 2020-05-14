Priest nearly carjacked by 17-year-old at Saint Louis University

Police arrested the man on a bus after witness told officers the bus number

ST. LOUIS — A Saint Louis University priest was nearly carjacked by a 17-year-old after getting out of his car at Saint Louis University campus Thursday morning, 5 On Your Side has learned.

The 68-year-old man told police he had just gotten out of this 2016 Taurus around 7:50 a.m. at 3634 Lindell Blvd. when he said a man demanded his keys and pointed a pistol at him.

The victim then closed the door to his office, which has an automatic lock that kept the man away, sources told 5 On Your Side.

The man, who was a teenager, ran toward Grand Boulevard and got on a bus. A witness got the bus number. The priest called police, who then broadcasted a description of him and the bus number, the sources said.

Officers stopped the bus and arrested him. The teen still had his gun with him, according to sources.

The teen told police that he committed the crime.

5 On Your Side does not typically name people accused of crimes until they are charged.

Police said they will be seeking warrants against the suspect.