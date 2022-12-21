Saint Louis Zoo, Art Museum closed Thursday due to winter storm

An arctic blast arrives Thursday morning that will drop our temperatures from the middle 30s early in the day to the single digits by the evening.

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo and the Saint Louis Art Museum will be closed Thursday due to a winter storm.

In a press release, the Zoo said Wild Lights is still scheduled to take place Wednesday but is canceled on Thursday. The Zoo is still deciding if they will hold Wild Lights on Friday.

Customers with tickets to the Wild Lights for Thursday or Friday can use those tickets for any of the remaining Wild Lights days. The remaining days are Dec. 21 and Dec. 26-30.

The Saint Louis Art Museum announced it would be closed Thursday. All tickets to “Global Threads: The Art and Fashion of Indian Chintz” on Thursday will be refunded by MetroTix, a spokesman for the museum said.

For a list of schools and other organizations that have reported closings in the St. Louis area, click here.

An arctic blast arrives Thursday morning that will drop our temperatures from the middle 30s early in the day to the single digits by the evening. Some light rain will be possible early before it quickly changes to snow as the arctic front passes through the St. Louis area from late morning through the early afternoon.

Light rain and drizzle are possible early, but significant cold will immediately freeze that and change it to snow quickly. This is when travel is expected to become the most difficult.

