Saint Louis Zoo welcomes Chacoan peccary father-sons trio to the River's Edge

According to the zoo, peccaries are similar to pigs, but they are part of a separate family. They are typically found in the Gran Chaco region of South America.

ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, the Saint Louis Zoo welcomed three of the largest species of peccaries to the River’s Edge exhibit.

According to a zoo Facebook post, the three new Chacoan peccaries are named Tapo, Jebediah and Fen. They are "a father-and-sons trio, who enjoy digging and rolling in their sand pit, rooting through vegetation in their habitat, and snacking on some of their favorite treats."

Peccaries are similar to pigs, but they are part of a separate family. They are typically found in the Gran Chaco region of South America and are currently an endangered species as populations continue to decline.

The Saint Louis Zoo is working with the AZA Species Survival Plan and local conservation efforts to protect Chacoan peccaries in their native habitat.