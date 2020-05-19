Saint Louis Zoo to announce estimated reopening date on Wednesday

A spokesperson said the zoo plans to announce an estimated reopening date and reopening plans on Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo has been closed for weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson said the zoo plans to announce an estimated reopening date and reopening plans on Wednesday.

On May 18, the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County began the first phase of reopening since the pandemic. The zoo was not part of the first phase of reopening.

In a St. Louis Regional Chambers meeting on Tuesday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson talked about the next phase of reopening, possibly in two to three weeks. She said large venues, like the zoo, meeting rooms, ballrooms and cultural institutions could be part of that plan.

"We know that social distancing and just staying apart from people is the best thing that we can do," Krewson said.

The zoo's capacity would be reduced to ensure social distancing.

“Their capacity will be significantly reduced because of social distancing and because we don't want a whole lot of people mingling and mixing with one another,” Krewson said.

She stressed that she and other stakeholders will be watching the latest numbers related to the virus when it comes to deciding.

On March 16, the Saint Louis Zoo announced a temporary closure to the public until further notice. All public and private events, as well as educational programs, are canceled through at least May 31. The animals at the zoo continue to receive care from the animal care team.

