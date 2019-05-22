ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo announced its plans for Primate Canopy Trails, an $11.5 million, 35,000-square-foot outdoor expansion of the Primate House.

Primate Canopy Trails will consist of eight new outdoor homes for primates adjacent to the Primate House.

Construction for the expansion will begin in late 2019 and is scheduled to open to the public in 2021.

PHOTOS: See what Primate Canopy Trails will look like



“Most importantly, Primate Canopy Trails allows us to improve animal care, health and wellbeing by providing access to enriching outdoor habitats, sunlight and fresh air,” said Jeffrey P. Bonner, Dana Brown President and CEO, Saint Louis Zoo.

New overhead mesh tunnels called “sky trails” connected to the Primate House will lead to tall trees and other outdoor habitats.

The sky trails will be designed to allow animals to explore different habitats at different times, boosting the stimulation to their daily lives, according to the zoo.

There could be as many as 70 different habitat combinations for the various groups of primates to enjoy.

Primate Canopy Trails will also feature climbing structures that allow visitors to explore just like monkeys and lemurs move about their homes.

Built in 1925, the Primate House is home to about 40 primates representing 14 different species.

