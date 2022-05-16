You soon won't need reservations anymore to visit the Saint Louis Zoo

It's a course reversal from a month ago, when the zoo said the reservation system would remain in place.

ST. LOUIS — Beginning next Monday, Saint Louis Zoo visitors will no longer require a reservation to get inside.

The zoo has announced that effective May 23, it will no longer limit attendance numbers or require reservations. It's a course reversal from a month ago, when the zoo said the reservation system would remain in place.

"We appreciate the community and our guests for allowing us to test it out," a spokesperson for the Zoo said in a Monday statement to 5 On Your Side. "We have decided to change course at this time to be accessible and accommodating for all guests and we don’t want to turn anyone away from enjoying the Zoo whenever they want to visit."

Entry to the zoo will continue to be free.

The reservations were originally put in place to control crowd size during the pandemic. Before the reservation system went into effect, the zoo would welcome around 25,000 visitors on a very busy day.

Zoo director Michael Macek told 5 On Your Side back in April that the zoo was at about 14,000 for it's max days while under the reservation system.