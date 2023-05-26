Saint Louis Zoo extends hours for summer season

The zoo's extended hours will remain in effect through Aug. 20.

ST. LOUIS — Starting Memorial Day weekend, you can visit the Saint Louis Zoo's lions, tigers, bears and more and stay a little later. The zoo's extended summer hours will be in effect through Aug. 20.

Guests can enjoy free admission (as always) and spend more time with the animals during the following summer schedule:

Sundays through Thursday - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays - 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The following dates are exceptions to the seasonal operating schedule:

May 26-29 (Memorial Day weekend) - 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

June 16 - 8 a.m. to noon (closes early for ticketed ZOOFARI event).

July 21 and Aug. 18 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closes early for ticketed Jammin at the Zoo event).

Memorial Day weekend also marks the beginning of HullabaZoo at the zoo. The free event series goes from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on select Fridays this summer. It features live entertainment and spotlights unique animals and habitats around the world. Food and drinks specials, including toasted ravioli, fish tacos, cocktails and more, will also be available.

HullabaZoo schedule:

May 26 - Spotlights the Ozark and eastern hellbender of St. Louis, Missouri, and features live entertainment from Bubble Bus.

June 9 - Spotlights the Humboldt penguin of Peru and features live entertainment from Bubble Bus.

June 23 - Spotlights native bees and pollinators.

July 7 - Spotlights chimpanzees from Central Africa.

July 14 - Spotlights the Cuban crocodile and features live entertainment from Bubble Bus.

July 28 - Spotlights the Arctic polar bear.

Aug. 4 - Spotlights the Asian elephant and features live entertainment from Bubble Bus.

To learn more about summer events at the Saint Louis Zoo, click here.