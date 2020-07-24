Saint Louis Zoo selling animal-themed face masks

Proceeds from the sales of the face masks benefit the zoo

ST. LOUIS — Show off your wild side with animal-themed face masks from the Saint Louis Zoo.

The zoo’s print cloth face masks are available in child and adult sizes. They come in a variety of designs including a shark, tiger, red panda, rainbow cheetah print, giraffe, penguin, aquatic print, butterflies, rhino with zoo logo and more.

The face masks retail for $5 each and are available on the zoo’s website at stlzoo.org and at zoo gift shops for guests who make free, timed-ticket reservations. All proceeds benefit the Saint Louis Zoo.