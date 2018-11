ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo will host a sensory night for individuals on the autism spectrum and others who may benefit from a sensory friendly experience.

The zoo says it will mirror the traditional ‘Wild Lights’ experience, but the evening will offer quiet areas and trained zoo staff to assist families.

Sensory night will be held on Dec. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For tickets, click here. If you have any questions about sensory night contact blair@stlzoo.org.

