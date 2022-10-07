North American river otter & St. Louis native, Grover dies at 19

Grover was born at Saint Louis Zoo in 2003 and fathered six litters of pups throughout his years.

ST. LOUIS — Grover, a North American river otter who's called the Gateway City home for the last 19 years, has died, the Saint Louis Zoo announced on Friday in a Facebook post

Grover was born at the Zoo in 2003, and since then he's fathered six litters of pups throughout his time.

He was moved in 2016 to a different Zoo habitat where he was reunited with his son, Oscar who is 16 years old.

Zoo staff who worked with Grover and his son Oscar said the father-son reunion was noteworthy.

"Seeing the relationship that developed between Grover and Oscar when reunited after nine years was great to witness,” John Clark said.

Clark is the zoological manager who has overseen the care of the otters over the last eight years at Saint Louis Zoo.

“Caring for an animal during his geriatric years can be one of the most rewarding experiences. The keepers and veterinary teams made his latter years truly golden."

Grover was seen as an ambassador for the Zoo and his species, the Zoo said. He had a gentle personality, loved to train with his keeper and entertain guests, who took photos of him underwater.

Grover developed arthritis and was treated by the animal care and veterinary team to keep him comfortable in his later years. He also developed a heart disease, which is commonly seen in older North American river otters, the Zoo said.

