Want to take a private hike at the zoo after dark? Here's your chance

Credit: Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS — Want to hang at the Saint Louis Zoo after dark?

The zoo announced it’ll host night hikes where a zoo educator will be your own tour guide to learn more about the animals.

There are family night hikes, adult night hikes and scout/youth group night hikes.

For a group of nine, it’ll cost $300 and the tour is 90 minutes long.

All participants must wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

The zoo has also implemented enhanced sanitation protocols and is not accepting cash due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

