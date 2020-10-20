Want to take a private hike at the zoo after dark? Here's your chance

ST. LOUIS — Want to hang at the Saint Louis Zoo after dark?
The zoo announced it’ll host night hikes where a zoo educator will be your own tour guide to learn more about the animals.
There are family night hikes, adult night hikes and scout/youth group night hikes.
For a group of nine, it’ll cost $300 and the tour is 90 minutes long.
All participants must wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
The zoo has also implemented enhanced sanitation protocols and is not accepting cash due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.