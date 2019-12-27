ST. LOUIS — Raja the elephant is celebrating his golden birthday!

He was the first Asian elephant born at The Saint Louis Zoo on Dec. 27, 1992 and turned 27 years old on Friday.

Raja is the father of three female calves at the zoo – 13-year-old Maliha, 12-year-old Jade and 6-year-old Priya. He and Rani, another elephant at the zoo, are expecting another calf in the summer of 2020.

Visitors were invited to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and cheer for Raja at a birthday celebration at River’s Edge. He enjoyed enormous presents and special enrichment activities.

A golden birthday happens once in a lifetime when someone turns the age of their birth day.

Happy birthday Raja!