ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Zoo is hosting a "Remote Run" benefiting St. Louis Children's Hospital. The run takes the place of what would have been the zoo's 35th annual run, which has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Run or walk, while practicing social distancing, from any location you choose — your home treadmill, neighborhood sidewalk, road or trail — and still get credit, a commemorative T-shirt and finisher’s medal," the zoo said in a press release.

Registration costs $25 and the deadline is May 15.

Participants can choose to run or walk a 5K, 1 mile or a half-mile "Kids Crawl," on any day between May 17 and Aug. 1.

You can post your photos and race time online with the hashtags #IRanForTheStlZoo, #MakeTracksThroughTheZoo, #StlZoo, #BringTheStlZooToYou and #OurWorldMadeBetter.

A commemorative T-shirt and medal will be sent to participants after their race, and you can register your time and compare it with other remote racers online.

To register, go to the Saint Louis Zoo's website.

