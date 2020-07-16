Saint Louis Zoo says new elephant calf has 'developmental impairments', is having trouble feeding

The zoo posted on social media Thursday saying the calf, who was born on July 6, has "developmental impairments that have limited his ability to feed since birth"

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo shared Thursday its newest addition, the first male Asian elephant calf born at the zoo in 27 years, is having problems feeding.

The zoo posted on social media and said the calf, who was born on July 6, has "developmental impairments that have limited his ability to feed since birth."

"Despite providing 24-hour care, including assistance with feedings, the calf is weak at times. Our Elephant Care Team of keepers and veterinarians continues to provide treatments and support to improve the health of the calf," the zoo said on Instagram. "Additional veterinary testing is under way. When there is more to report, the Zoo will provide an update. For now, we appreciate your support and positive thoughts."

The still unnamed calf is the daughter of 23-year-old female, Rani and 27-year-old male, Raja, who was the first Asian elephant to ever be born at the zoo back in 1992.

Asian elephant conservation information from the Saint Louis Zoo

There are fewer than 35,000 Asian elephants left in the wild, and they are facing extinction due to poaching for ivory and habitat destruction.

Given the shrinking population of Asian elephants, the Saint Louis Zoo is committed to conserve this endangered species.

The Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Institute Center for Asian Elephant Conservation supports the welfare and conservation of Asian elephants in Sumatra and other countries in Asia through the International Elephant Foundation. The Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Institute Center for Conservation in the Horn of Africa also supports conservation of African elephants in Kenya through the Northern Rangelands Trust.

“Elephants in the wild face a growing number of threats, and elephants in zoos provide a genetic safety net should wild populations continue to decline,” said Pilgram-Kloppe.